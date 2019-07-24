The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Sanford Police have two men in custody who were sought in connection with a house fire in Sanford earlier in the month. The house at 26 Montreal St was destroyed in the July 6 fire and fire marshals determined the cause was arson. The two men in custody are 25-year-old Johnathon Cox and 23-year-old Lonnie McMahon. The State Fire Marshal's Office says both have been arrested and charged with arson. Johnathan Cox was arrested by Sanford Police Tuesday night and Lonnie McMahon was arrested by Berwick Police on Monday. Tips from the public are credited with locating both men after fire marshals Monday asked for help from the public to find them. Both men are now in the York County Jail.