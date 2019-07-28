A Sanford woman was seriously burned after smoking while on oxygen. Authorities say that 67 year old Paula Pierce is being treated at Maine Medical Center for severe burns. Neighbors heard the apartment's smoke detector and called 911. There was minor fire damage to the apartment and smoke and water damage to adjoining units. They add that oxygen vapors are high flammable and urge people using oxygen to not have an open flame nearby.
Sanford woman seriously burn after smoking while on oxygen
Posted: Sun 4:01 PM, Jul 28, 2019