Washington DC-- A Democrat who hopes to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins is continuing to hammer away at the influence of corporations and special interests in politics. Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon is rolling out a public policy paper that reiterates that she won’t take money from corporate political action committees. She's also backing efforts to disclose secret donors in an effort to curb the influence of special interest in Washington. The Collins campaign is accusing her of hypocrisy.
Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon Speaking Out on Role Special Interest Groups in Politics
