Scammers target Fort Fairfield Police

If you get a call from the Fort Fairfield Police Department, it may be a scam. According to a post on the department's facebook page, the scam involves a caller claiming to be a representative of the agency. Your phone rings, it shows Fort Fairfield Police with the department's phone number, and a person with a foreign accent explains you have an arrest warrant.

Don’t be fooled! The Fort Fairfield Police Department won't call and ask for your personal information over the phone, nor do they accept cash or credit cards.