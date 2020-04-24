PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Scammers are targeting small businesses with a promise of access to paycheck protection loans. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, is the co-author of the Paycheck Protection Program and says it's the focus of the scam. The program is designed to provide forgivable loans to help small businesses and their workers who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. But Collins said the scammers are promising guidance and advice about getting a Paycheck Protection Program loan and asking for a fee. The loan has no application fee.