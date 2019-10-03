School bus stop lights weren't activated when kid was struck in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - Police say a school bus's flashing stop lights were not activated when a 6-year-old boy was struck while crossing the street in Farmington, Maine.

Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve said the boy was crossing Route 27 to board the bus when he was hit by the truck.

The boy suffered a leg injury Monday morning and was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police said the boy was doing well. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

