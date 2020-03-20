With closures being widespread because of coronavirus, how is this affecting students getting food?

With the spread of the coronavirus, closures have been widespread, including schools all over the state. This has had an impact on kids getting food. Megan Cole has more.

MSAD 1: Offering Lunch Monday-Friday at the following locations:

Presque Isle High School: 11:00-12:00 at the nurses' office entrance.

Mapleton Elementary School: 11:00-12:00 at the main entrance.

Pine Street Elementary School: 11:00-12:00 at the main entrance.

Zippel Elementary School: 11:00-12:00 at the main entrance.

RSU 39: school buses will be parked at the following locations to distribute breakfast and lunch to students:

Old Hilltop School.

Mill Pond Park.

Stockholm Town Office.

Caribou High School meals will be available outside the gym lobby and at Teague Park School outside the entrance by the cafeteria/PreK rooms. Vickers Drive will no longer be a pick up site. Meal pick up will be available 10:45-12:00.

Valley Unified: Buses leave at 10:30am to deliver meals.

MSAD 42: Contact district for more information.

Easton School Department: Contact district for more information.

Limestone: Contact district for more information.

Ashland District School: Send request to snemer@sad32.org.

MSAD 20: Lunch and breakfast will be delivered via bus routes starting March 23rd between 10:45 and noon.

RSU 29: Meals will be provided at the following sites:

Houlton High School: 11:00-12:00 at the cafeteria entrance.

Houlton Southside School: 11:00-12:00 at the back cafeteria door entrance.

The Littleton Pit Stop: 11:00-11:30.

Monitcello Town Office: 11:00-11:30.

Houlton Band of Maliseets: 11:00-11:30 at the recreation building.

Military St. Baptist Church on the Hill: 11:00-11:30. The bus will be on the right hand side of the parking lot.

Houlton Wesleyan Church: 11:00-11:30. The bus will be in the parking lot.

MSAD 70: Contact District for more information.

East Grand School: buses will leave at 10am to start delivering.

RSU 50: Breakfast and lunch being delivered.

Katahdin Schools: Meals will be distributed to those who requested them and be delivered on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.