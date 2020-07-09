Schools Working on Plan to Safely Reopen in the Fall

Although it is summer vacation, Schools Administrators are using the time to come up with a safe plan for students to return to school in the fall. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton finds out what schools might look like in the fall when students return.

The COVID-19 pandemic closed in school learning for students in March .

Now school officials and the Department of Education are looking to the new school year.

Pender Makin, the commissioner for the Maine Department of Education, says they want communication between schools to make sure they are doing what is best for the students.

