Scott sworn in as Colonel of Maine Warden Service

Acting Colonel Dan Scott was sworn in as colonel of the Maine Warden Service by Governor Janet Mills in a brief ceremony this afternoon in the State House.

“As the Maine Warden Service enters its 140th year, I am excited at the opportunities that lie ahead for the agency and the warden service,” says Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso. “Dan’s experience, enthusiasm, and leadership will be invaluable not only to the warden service, but to the state as well.”

Scott, a game warden of over 22 years, was most recently the lieutenant of Division C in Bangor. As lieutenant, he supervised over 20 game wardens in an area that covered Washington, Hancock and Penobscot counties. Prior to that, Scott was a Game Warden Captain for four years, after being promoted from his role as investigator. He also served as a district game warden in the Bangor area for nine years.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to lead the Maine Warden Service, and am thankful for the confidence Governor Mills and Commissioner Camuso have placed in me,” says Scott. “There are upcoming challenges facing all law enforcement agencies, including the Maine Warden Service, and I look forward to leading the Maine Warden Service to meet these challenges.”