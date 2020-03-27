COVID 19 screening drive-thru now set up at Northern Light A.R. Gould

Drive thru screening is now set up at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

"It's not a walk-in clinic, people do need an appointment for it and the way to get that is to go through the screening process and you can either go through your provider who can refer you or you can call directly the 844 number to be screened to see if you should have COVID testing." Dr. Reynolds

Anyone who is concerned about their symptoms can call their primary care provider, or the screening hotline at 844-489-1822.