Searchers find third body buried by Idaho avalanche

Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, but are not yet certain it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people, injured four, and left one missing.

Searchers in a helicopter spotted a body on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington.

Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak says he knew there was nothing he could do but wait and pray.

