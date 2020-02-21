Second Deadly Snowmobile Crash Today Kills Massachusetts Man near Baxter Park

A second fatal snowmobile crash south of Baxter State Park kills a Massachusetts man. Alan Paquette, 55, from Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was killed shortly before noon today when the snowmobile he was operating crashed on Interconnecting Trail System (ITS) 86, about 3.5 miles East of Abol Bridge. Paquette was riding last in a group of three snowmobiles in is party when he failed to negotiate a turn in the trail and collided with several trees.

Game wardens say unfamiliarity with the trail and speed likely contributed to this deadly crash. Baxter State Park rangers and Millinocket Ambulance members provided significant assistance in this incident. Paquette was operating a 2019 Ski-Doo Renegade 850 and was wearing a helmet. Paquette’s body was taken to Lampson Funeral Home in Millinocket.