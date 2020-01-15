Second Fatal Fire in Fort Fairfeld Fire Crews Recover Body From Fire Debris Tuesday Night

For the second time in two days, a fire has claimed the life of a woman inside a house in Fort Fairfield. The State Fire Marshal's Office recovered the body from the fire scene early this morning. The fire destroyed the two story home at 117 Sam Everett Road. The fire was reported about 6:15 Tuesday night and the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Similar to the other fatal fire early Monday morning on the other side of town , much of the house collapsed into the basement and that is where fire marshals recovered the body this morning. The home was occupied by a middle aged couple and the man who lived there, was away from the house when the fire broke out. He arrived home after firefighters were on the scene fighting the blaze.