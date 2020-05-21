AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says while you may not see the traditional census takers going door to door right now, the population count is still under way - just electronically or via mail.
Secretary of State explains the importance of participating in the 2020 census
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Thu 6:50 PM, May 21, 2020
