Secretary of State provides clarification on Question 1 regarding vaccinations

Voters are being asked to determine the future of vaccines in Maine. Question 1 is a people's veto and asks: "Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?"

"A people's veto is a mechanism in the constitution whereby citizens can take out a petition to overturn a pending action of the legislature," says Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap.