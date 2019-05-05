Seguin Island Light Station will be getting a new generator!

SEGUIN ISLAND, Maine (AP) – The Loss of electricity at Maine’s second-oldest lighthouse, the 162-year-old Seguin Island Light Station, is causing a scramble to accommodate summer visitors. The Coast Guard installed temporary navigation lights after it went dark in November from a failed underwater cable. The Friends of Seguin Island Light Station plans to buy a generator to provide electricity for the museum, keeper's house and workshop.
Posted: Sun 8:44 AM, May 05, 2019