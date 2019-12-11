Self-employment workshop for those interested in starting their own business

Karin Petrin is a microenterprise specialist for New Ventures Maine. She’s offering an introduction to self-employment workshop for people interested in learning more about owning their own business.

“They’ll learn what it means to be self-employed, what are the hours that it’s going to take, what kind of time are they going to be investing, what if they need funding, how do I get myself connected to some of the funding agencies out there, what are some of the other resources that are available, how to write a business plan, one of the fundamental pieces for starting a business should be to write a business plan to kind of get your feet firmly planted in the direction you’re headed.”

