PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator has proposed a law change he said would make it easier for businesses calculate the amount of loan forgiveness they will receive through the Paycheck Protection Program. The paycheck program is designed to help employers weather economic stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Maine Sen. Angus King has proposed the Calculate PPP Forgiveness Act of 2020, which directs the federal Small Business Administration to develop a calculator for businesses that want to estimate their loan forgiveness amount.