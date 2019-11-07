Kamala Harris proposes keeping schools open until 6 p.m.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, said she wants to align school hours with parents’ workdays.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., right, and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., left, appear for a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Most schools dismiss around 3 p.m., just two hours short of the standard full-time workday.

Harris’ legislation, called the Family Friendly Schools Act, would create school activities from at least 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Harris introduced the bill Wednesday.

“The Family Friendly Schools Act will create a first-of-its-kind pilot program to give schools resources to stay open during the entire work day throughout the school year and to invest over $1 billion in enriching summer learning programs – all without forcing teachers to work longer hours or for less pay,” Harris said in a press release.

The bill would award “five-year grants of up to $5 million total to school districts to transform elementary schools serving a high number of low-income families into Family Friendly Schools,” which could use the grant money to develop programs for students until 6 p.m. every weekday.

The legislation would also require the Department of Education to publish and distribute a report on what participants learned from the pilot program at the end of the five-year grant period.

