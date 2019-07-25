Senate passes bill to permanently compensate 9/11 first responders for health care bills

U.S. Senator Susan Collins joined an overwhelming, bipartisan group of her colleagues in voting to ensure the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund never runs out of funding. The legislation, which passed by a vote of 97-2, authorizes payments through 2092 to compensate victims and first responders for illnesses or injuries that were caused by the September 11, 2001, attacks.

“While millions of Americans stopped what they were doing and watched in horror at the tragedy unfolding on September 11, 2001, thousands of courageous first responders rushed to the World Trade Center and the Pentagon to help rescue victims and bring them to safety,” said Senator Collins. “These heroic men and women selflessly put themselves in imminent danger to save the lives of others. Later on, we learned that the toxic dust and debris they were exposed to have caused chronic illnesses.”

“I voted to permanently reauthorize the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, a program I have long supported that helps compensate victims of the September 11th attacks for their losses and any resulting health conditions,” Senator Collins continued. “These first responders risked their lives to save their fellow Americans, and it is our duty to ensure they are supported and cared for.”

The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund was created to provide compensation for individuals who suffered physical harm or were killed as a result of the terrorist-related aircraft crashes of September 11, 2001. It was later reopened with extended eligibility to persons who suffered injuries or illnesses as a result of rescue, recovery, or debris removal work in the days and months following the attacks.