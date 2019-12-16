Senate passes resolution commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

In recognition of the Battle of the Bulge beginning 75 years ago December 16th, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by Senator Susan Collins and a bipartisan group of her colleagues commemorating this anniversary.

This resolution honors the valiant efforts of the Allied Forces in December 1944, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice in this last major German offensive in Western Europe during World War II. There were 89,000 American casualties in this 38-day battle, and 19,000 American soldiers lost their lives. The Allied victory in this battle helped make possible the final defeat and surrender of Germany in May 1945.

“Seventy-five years ago today, when the Allies were on the cusp of victory in Europe in World War II, Nazi troops launched a major counteroffensive in the Ardennes Forest that, if successful, could have altered the outcome of the war. Exhibiting tremendous bravery, approximately 100,000 Americans initially slowed the advance of an enemy force that greatly outnumbered their own,” said Senator Susan Collins. “America’s triumph came at a high price, with more than 89,000 casualties by the end. One of those soldiers was my father, who was wounded twice and earned two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star. On this 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, let us honor the sacrifices made by the thousands of Americans who perished in battle, those who survived but have since passed on, and those living today.”

Last week, the Senate also passed a resolution introduced by Senators Collins and Angus King (I-ME) designating Saturday, December 14th, 2019, as “Wreaths Across America Day.” Wreaths were laid at Arlington National Cemetery, all 50 states, and two American Veteran Cemeteries in Luxembourg and the Netherlands in honor of the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

In June, Senator Collins was part of the official, bipartisan Senate Delegation that commemorated the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer. During her visit, Senator Collins met with Maine World War II veterans as well as with Madawaska native Scott Desjardins, the superintendent of the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. Previously, Mr. Desjardins was the superintendent of the American cemetery in Luxembourg, which commemorates the Battle of the Bulge.

