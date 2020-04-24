Senator Angus King says more COVID 19 testing is needed

Today Senator Angus King spoke about testing. He says there have been some improvements, but he doesn't believe we are where we should be.

He says, "We're now testing 150 thousand people a day nationwide, most estimates are that ought to be more like 700 thousand or a million, in order to safely reopen the country. Testing is the key to opening the economy. Until we have a really good strong testing system where we can tell who is infected and who is not."

Senator King says lack of testing is what he believes is slowing down the reopening of the economy.