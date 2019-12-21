Funding for LIHEAP and WAP was signed into law as part of the 2020 fiscal year appropriations package

$3.74 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and $305 million for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) were signed into law last night. It is part of the 2020 fiscal year appropriations package. Senator Susan Collins says she strongly advocated for the funding and was able to get an increase of $50 million for LIHEAP and $51 million for WAP.

“The LIHEAP and Weatherization programs are essential to helping thousands of Mainers keep warm during the cold winter months,” said Senator Collins. “This funding will help ensure that low-income families and seniors do not have to make the impossible choice between paying for heat and paying for food or medicine.”

In 2018, nearly 28,000 Maine households received assistance benefits through the LIHEAP program.