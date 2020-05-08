Senator Collins Announces $3 Million in Additional LIHEAP Funding for Maine

Washington, D.C. – Following a bipartisan push by U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that Maine has been awarded $3 million through the CARES Act for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills. Senators Collins and Reed worked to secure additional funding for LIHEAP in the CARES Act.

“During this public health crisis, we must continue our efforts to ensure that vulnerable Mainers are able to stay warm in order to protect their health and safety,” said Senator Collins. “This funding will help ensure that low-income families and seniors do not have to make the impossible choice between paying for heat and paying for food or medicine.”

Earlier this year, Senators Collins and Jack Reed (D-RI) sent a letter to Senate leadership requesting that funding for LIHEAP be included in a coronavirus recovery package. Following its inclusion in the CARES Act, the Senators led a letter signed by 26 of their Senate colleagues urging HHS to swiftly release the supplemental LIHEAP funding.

Preserving LIHEAP funding is a perennial bipartisan priority for Senators Collins and Reed, who have worked together to prevent funding cuts to the program. In February, the Senators urged the White House to reverse the transfer of $37 million in funding for LIHEAP to combat the coronavirus.

In fiscal year 2020, Maine has already received more than $40 million in LIHEAP funding. In fiscal year 2019, LIHEAP provided heating assistance to more than two million senior households, representing 40 percent of total households served.

