Senator Collins Announces Maine Colleges and Universities to Receive More Than $41 Million

Washington, D.C.—U.S. Senator Susan Collins, a member of the Education Committee, announced today that Maine institutions of higher education will receive a total of $41,092,834 in the first round of funding for colleges and universities through the CARES Act. Of that amount, at least $20,546,425 must be used for emergency financial aid grants to students.

With the additional funds, colleges and universities will offer direct aid to students to help them pay for items such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care. They may also use their funding to purchase technology to expand remote learning and to defray costs associated with lost revenue.

“In addition to threatening public health, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of millions of Americans, including students,” said Senator Collins. “This investment will help Maine’s institutions of higher education offset the economic harm they have experienced due to the coronavirus, ensure faculty have the tools they need to continue to provide quality instruction, and support students. As a member of the Education Committee, I strongly advocated for this funding to help Maine students continue to achieve their educational goals during this difficult time.”

