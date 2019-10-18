Senator Collins Congratulates Jessica Meir on First All-Female Spacewalk

Washington, D.C.—U.S. Senator Susan Collins congratulated fellow Caribou native Dr. Jessica Meir on participating in the first all-female spacewalk at the International Space Station this morning.

“Dr. Jessica Meir, the first Maine woman in space, continued to make history today by embarking on her first spacewalk, which was also NASA's first all-female spacewalk. Jessica and her team worked to replace a critical battery unit that failed over the weekend.

“Congratulations, Jessica, on another remarkable accomplishment! We are all so proud of you. You continue to be an inspiration to students in our hometown of Caribou, across Maine, and throughout the country.”

Senator Collins and Dr. Meir were two of the six inaugural inductees of the Caribou High School Alumni Hall of Fame in 2016.

