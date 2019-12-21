Senator Collins and Merkley announce that the RAWR act has been signed into law

Washington, D.C. — A bill to protect endangered animals has been signed into law. U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) announced that the Rescuing Animals With Rewards (RAWR) Act has been signed into law. This bipartisan bill will help protect endangered animals by combatting wildlife trafficking and poaching. The act will authorize state departments to give financial rewards for information that leads to the disruption of wildlife trafficking networks.

“Wildlife trafficking is a transnational crime that requires a coordinated and sustained global effort to effectively combat it,” said Senator Collins. “Our bipartisan bill is one step closer to becoming law, building upon efforts to deter this illegal activity by allowing the State Department to offer rewards for information to help stop wildlife traffickers.”

The RAWR Act is supported by a wide range of environmental and animal welfare groups, including the International Fund for Animal Welfare, National Whistleblower Center, Humane Society Legislative Fund, Humane Society International, NRDC, African Wildlife Foundation, the Environmental Investigation Agency, Wildlife Conservation Society, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, World Wildlife Fund, the Animal Welfare Institute, and the Oregon Zoo.