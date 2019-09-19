Senator Collins announces more than $3 million for Brunswick and Presque Isle airports

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, announced today that the Brunswick Executive Airport and the Presque Isle International Airport have been awarded a total of $3,122,304.

“In a large state like Maine, local airports are an important transportation option that helps promote job creation, economic development, and access to emergency services in rural communities,” said Senator Collins. “This funding will help the Brunswick Executive Airport and the Presque Isle International Airport improve its infrastructure to enhance their safety and efficiency for Mainers and visitors to our state.”

The grant funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP). As Chairman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, Senator Collins was instrumental in securing $3.8 billion for the AIP, including $450 million in supplemental AIP grants, in the fiscal year 2020 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill that was approved by the Appropriations Committee today.

The funding is allocated as follows:

· Brunswick Executive Airport was awarded $422,718 to make improvements to the airport’s parking lot and $1,624,770 for an apron rehabilitation project.

· Presque Isle International Airport was awarded $1,074,816 to purchase two snow sweepers, which will help keep the airport serviceable by keeping the main runway clear during inclement winter weather.