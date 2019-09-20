Senator Collins warns of two new scams targeting Mainers

The Senate Aging Committee’s Fraud Hotline has recently received reports of two new scams that are targeting Mainers. The first involves the Social Security Administration, and the second affects Central Maine Power customers. In a release, U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Aging Committee, is warning Mainers to be vigilant and protect themselves from being defrauded.

Mainers have reported receiving calls that appear to be from the Social Security Administration informing them that their Social Security number has been compromised. The scammer claims they need additional information from the victim to verify their identity. Mainers have also described receiving a robocall purporting to be from CMP. Victims are told that their electricity will be shut off in 30 minutes due to a missed payment unless they provide their credit card information and settle their account immediately.

“I urge everyone to be extremely wary of providing personal information, especially credit or debit card information, to anyone who has contacted you who you do not know,” says Senator Susan Collins. “If you receive a robocall like these, the best course of action is to immediately hang up.”

Anyone who receives a suspicious call can contact the Senate Aging Committee’s toll-free Fraud Hotline at 1-855-303-9470.

