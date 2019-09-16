Senator King responds to tragedy in Farmington

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) has released a statement on the gas leak and explosion at the Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP) facility in Farmington.

“Though the details are still coming in, the initial facts are heartbreaking: a fallen hero with more injured; a new facility prepared to make a lasting, positive impact on the region reduced to rubble; a community gripped by fear and grief. Today’s explosion at the LEAP building is a tragedy of monumental proportions, and its impacts will reverberate throughout our state in the days ahead. As we await more information, we must all stand ready to offer support to everyone impacted by the ripple effect of this disaster, and always – always – remember to express our endless gratitude for the brave first responders who rise every day prepared to risk their lives for ours.”

Senator King and members of his staff have been in contact with Maine Governor Janet Mills’ office and other local officials, and will continue to monitor this matter as it develops.

