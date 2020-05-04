Senator King urges the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support Maine's blueberry and potato industries

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support his state’s blueberry and potato industries amid difficulty in the market. Sen. Angus King said Monday the industries that harvest the two crops are in trouble because of changes in market demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Maine is America’s sole wild blueberry growing state, and it’s also a major producer of potatoes. King said the USDA should create economic relief programs tailored to the industries.

