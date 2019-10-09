Senator King is visiting The County today

Senator Angus King is in The County to connect with community leaders, university faculty, and students. Senator King started the day by visiting the Aroostook Area Agency on Aging and listening to caregivers, program managers, and patients discuss rural aging care. Senator King then visited ACAP. Later in the day, Senator King will tour the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI)’s new cybersecurity program, agriculture program and greenhouse, as well as discuss the recent federal funding award to bolster UMPI’s workforce development efforts.