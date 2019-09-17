Senator King works to make digital Constitution more accessible for all

In a letter with Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, Senator Angus King asks that the Library of Congress make the more user-friendly digital version of the document Congress can access available to all Americans.

In honor of Constitution Day, September 17th, U.S. Senators Angus King (I-Maine) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) sent a letter to the Library of Congress, urging it to make the Constitution Annotated easily available to all Americans.

The Constitution Annotated is compiled by the Library of Congress and details how the Supreme Court has interpreted each provision of the Constitution. The Constitution Annotated is a phenomenal resource that includes more than 2,700 pages of annotations.

But while Congress has access to a user-friendly digital version of the document, this version is not available to the general public – the online public version is only made available online as one large and cumbersome PDF, or via an app that only shows that same large PDF and isn’t available for non-Apple phones. Wider publication of this resource would foster civic engagement and improve the ability of students and scholars to study the Constitution.

“Since 1913, the Library of Congress has authored, and the Government Publishing Office (GPO) has published, 'The Constitution of the United States of America: Analysis and Interpretation,' or simply, the Constitution Annotated,” the Senators wrote in their joint letter. “We urge you to publish the Constitution Annotated to the public in the same manner it is made available to Congress – as a series of web pages that are continually updated and viewable on multiple devices.”