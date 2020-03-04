Today Senator Susan Collins announced the 37.4 million dollars that President Trump was taking from the program to fund coronavirus research is now being replenished. Senator Collins tweeted the appropriations committee which she serves on reached an agreement to provide funding to fight the coronavirus. As part of that agreement, Congress will replenish 37.4 million dollars of what she calls “crucial funding”. LIHEAP is program that helps people with heating costs.
Senator Susan Collins: Congress Will Replenish $37.4 Million for LIHEAP Funding
Posted: Wed 2:59 PM, Mar 04, 2020