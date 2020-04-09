Senators Collins, King Announce Nearly $13 Million for Maine Health Centers to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that 18 health centers throughout Maine have been awarded a total of $12,893,115 to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies, and boost telehealth capacity in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This funding builds on the more than $1 million Senators Collins and King announced for these health centers last month.

“Community health centers are essential to Maine’s rural health care system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these medical providers are needed now more than ever,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “This important funding will assist health centers throughout Maine as they continue to care for COVID-19 patients in their communities.”

This funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), was provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Senators Collins and King voted for. It authorized $2 trillion to protect the health and the livelihoods of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, including $1.32 billion for community health centers.

The funding was allocated as follows:

• Islands Community Medical Services, Inc., received $530,990.

• Regional Medical Center in Lubec received $565,925.

• Eastport Health Care Inc., received $593,165.

• Fish River Rural Health received $617,015.

• Bucksport Regional Health Center received $598,790.

• D.F.D. Russell Medical Center, Inc., received $610,730.

• Portland Community Health Center received $721,760.

• York County Community Action Corporation received $621,605.

• Maine Mobile Health Program, Inc., received $553,700.

• Pine Health Services received $762,425.

• Katahdin Valley Health Center received $806,540.

• Sacopee Valley Health Center received $631,175.

• Harrington Family Health Center received $582,770.

• Health Access Network, Inc., received $728,810.

• Sebasticook Family Doctors received $615,395.

• Saint Croix Regional Family Health Center received $562,220.

• Penobscot Community Health Center received $1,734,020.

• HealthReach Community Health Centers received $1,056,080.

