Services resume at A.R. Gould Hospital

Officials at A.R. Gould Hospital are ready for the facility to go back to full operation. President Greg LaFrancois says controls and safety measures are now in place to take care of patients, whether it's in the primary care setting, specialty care, or the OR's.

"Things like spacing out appointments so that we don't have a lot of people in waiting rooms, screening at the door to make sure our staff and our patients have masks and have - have answered questions and so forth. And then also we test every single patient before they go into surgery, so that we know if they have - if they are infected," says Greg LaFrancois.

