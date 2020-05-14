Seventh COVID 19 case in Aroostook County tested positive at Northern Maine Medical Center

NMMC has tested five of the seven positive COVID 19 cases. Houlton Regional Hospital tested two.

As of today, Houlton Regional Hospital has performed 164 COVID 19 tests, two of those were positive and one is currently awaiting results.

Northern Light AR Gould in Presque Isle has conducted 552 COVID 19 tests, none of those have come back positive.

Cary Medical Center has 179 negative tests, 3 are currently pending, none are positive.

Northern Maine Medical Center has had five positive tests. Ten tests are currently pending, 158 have come back negative.

