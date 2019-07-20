Several County equestrian riders went down state to try and make the Maine equestrian team

The five ladies are, Anna Robinson, Mallory Williams, Baleigh Morreau, Alison Sweetser and Izzy Higgins. There are three tests they have to strut their stuff, two rides and one showmanship sessions which you can see here. Thanks to Chris Robinson for sending the video. If the girls make the team, they will compete at the Big E in Springfield Massachusetts in September. Higgins made the team last year and was the only County girl on Team Maine. One is good, five is a party! They find out if they make it next week. Good luck, girls!

