Several Local Fire departments and Emera Maine Responding to Reports of Downed Power Lines

Several local fire departments and Emera Maine are currently responding to reports of downed power lines throughout Central Aroostook. According to Newssource 8 Morning Meteorologist Robert Grimm, the downed lines are the result of heavy wind activity right now.

The reminder to the general public when encountering downed power lines is as follows:

•Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.

•Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.

•Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.

•Avoid driving over a fallen power line.

•Call 9-1-1 immediately to report a fallen power line.

To report an outage, call Emera Maine Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

