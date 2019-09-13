Several People Displaced From Overnight Apartment Building Fire in Presque Isle

Several people are displaced this morning...the result of bad overnight cooking fire on third street in Presque Isle.

PI Fire Captain Vince Baldwin tells WAGM, a call came in around 9:28 last night to respond to an apartment building at 13 Third Street. Baldwin says everyone got out safely. One teneant's pet cat died in the fire. One firefighter was injured while putting it out and was taken to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital...treated and released. The fire started in one of the tenant's kitchens...a grease fire that got out of control. There is extensive damage, although the building is insured. its owned by Brent Ouellette. The Red Cross has been contacted to help with the tenants needs. PI Fire was provided mututal aid by Mapleton, Easton, and Caribou fire departments.

