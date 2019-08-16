Several agencies involved in double homicide investigation in Castle Hill

The investigation into the double homicide in Castle Hill continues.Detectives and evidence techs have continued to gather evidence and conduct interviews. The State Police Crime Lab in Augusta also has been involved with analyzing items brought there from investigators during the week.

In addition to State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in the investigation since early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Shawn Gillen has attended many of the police briefings to update investigators on the case, and deputies have also been involved in additional security efforts and patrols in Castle Hill and Mapleton. Other agencies assisting investigators this week with resources and personnel have been the police departments of Presque Isle, Caribou, Limestone and Ashland. Maine Drug Enforcement Agents and the Maine Warden Service also have involved in the case.

The increased police presence in Castle Hill and Mapleton will continue through the weekend. Residents who have concerns or information are encouraged to continue to call State Police in Houlton – 532-5400.