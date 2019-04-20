Several central Aroostook roads have been closed due to flooding

A number of road closures were reported Saturday.

Closures included:

- Fort Fairfield - The Currier Road from Armstrong Farms to the Marshal Road.

- Presque Isle - Henderson Road is closed due to flooding in Phair Junction until the water subsides.

- Washburn - Gardner Creek Road remains closed, as does the Parsons Road near the former plant site.

- The West Presque Isle Road between Presque Isle and Caribou was also reportedly experiencing flooding.

- Flooding was also reported on Route 1A between Fort Fairfield and Mars Hill, but the road remains open.

Motorists are advised to use caution and seek an alternate route if you come upon a road covered in water.

Updates will be posted as they become available.