Severe weather kills 3 in Louisiana as storms move east

An elderly man died when a tree fell on his house shortly after 1:14 a.m. Saturday near Pine Street at Louisiana Highway 538 at Oil City in Caddo Parish, authorities say. His wife, who was with him at the time, was not hurt. (Source: KSLA/Gray News)

Storm damage has also prompted closure of Interstate 20 in northwest Louisiana.

Tornadoes have destroyed homes in Arkansas and Missouri and also caused damage in Oklahoma amid severe storms.

The weather also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding.

Dallas police say one person died Friday night when a car flipped into a creek west of downtown Dallas.

Earlier in the afternoon, a tornado destroyed two homes near Fair Play, Missouri. Tornado watches Friday night covered parts of eastern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, southern Missouri and much of Arkansas.

Forecasters say wicked weather also will pose a threat to Alabama and Georgia as the system moves eastward on Saturday.

