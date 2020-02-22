Sharon Kennedy sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of her 10-year-old daughter

Superior Court Justice Robert Murray sentenced 35-year-old Sharon Kennedy, who recently changed her last name from Carrillo, today. She was convicted for the death of Marissa Kennedy in December. Marissa's battered body was found in the family home in Stockton Springs in 2018. Her mother was found guilty of depraved indifference murder in December. Kennedy's estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, pleaded guilty to murder earlier and is serving a 55-year sentence.