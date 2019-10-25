Shaw says crops harvested thanks to largest group of volunteers she's ever had

What do you get when more than 100 National Honor Society members gather in one place - a whole lot of beets harvested to feed those in need in The County. Members from about 10 NHS chapters took part. Dixie Shaw, Director of Hunger and Relief Services for Catholic Charities Maine, says this is the largest group of volunteers she's ever had the pleasure of working with.

DS - We planned this months - weeks ago. And of course you have to plan things around school schedules, around weather, and around the growth pattern of our vegetables. So we always harvest our vegetables late because they're root crops and they do much better later in the year, it's just harder to get them out later in the year.

