HOULTON, Maine - Sheriff Shawn Gillen says as of June 1st it was back to business as usual at the jail. Some mental health programs continued during the isolation period, with other programs now able to return to the facility. He credits County law enforcement agencies with working with the jail to keep the number of inmates down during this difficult time.
Sheriff says activities at jail returning to regular routine
