A number of accident have been reported statewide, as a result of an icy mix of precipitation. Conditions are continuing to deteriorate here in Aroostook County as the day progresses.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office anticipates road conditions will worsen as day turns to night. They are advising motorists to slow down and allow more time for reaching your destination, but if you don't have to go out, stay where you are until conditions improve.