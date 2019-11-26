Sheriff's Office attempting to locate missing man

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to make contact with Stephen Jewell.

Jewell’s family has not been able to make contact with him for several months and is concerned for his well-being. He was last known to be staying in the Reed Plantation area, but may be in New Jersey, Florida, or Missouri.

Jewell is 30 years old and is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, slender build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information on Jewell’s whereabouts or his well-being, is asked to contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 207-532-3471.