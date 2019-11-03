Sheriff's Office investigating theft of truck in Masardis

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a pickup truck stolen in Masardis on November 3rd.

The truck was reportedly stolen this morning. The truck has Maine passenger plate 2313TH and is a silver Honda Ridgeline.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 and ask to speak to Deputy Ward. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 or text 538-8477. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a crash reward.