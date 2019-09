Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after mailboxes were found smashed in the Oakfield and Dyer Brook area over the last couple of nights.

If you have any information regarding this or have seen anything suspicious you can call 1-800-432-7842. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 or text information to 538-8477. The Sheriff's office says if your information leads to a conviction, you may be eligible for a cash reward.